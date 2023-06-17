Spot Plays June 18

|Belmont Park
|
|(4th) Tie Breaker, 7-2
|
|
|(8th) Midtown Lights, 4-1
|Canterbury
|
|(3rd) Unleash the Beast,
9-2
|
|
|(8th) Honey Bella, 5-1
|Ellis Park
|
|(2nd) On a Spree, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) Home Port, 9-2
|Emerald
Downs
|
|(4th) Mr. Executive, 9-2
|
|
|(6th) Patricia L, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(1st) Dunkie, 9-2
|
|
|(4th) T Ville, 8-1
|Hawthorne
|
|(2nd) Prancipants, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Manta Rey, 3-1
|Laurel
|
|(3rd) Two by Two, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Gold Digging Broad,
3-1
|Monmouth Park
|
|(1st) Royal Coup, 5-1
|
|
|(11th) Social Lady, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|
|(1st) Wild Irish, 8-1
|
|
|(6th) Enzoexpress, 5-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(2nd) Amalfi Lady, 9-2
|
|
|(8th) Irish Cork, 4-1
|Pleasanton
|
|(5th) Start Them Up, 9-2
|
|
|(7th) Blue Wildcat, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|
|(7th) Cost Basis, 3-1
|
|
|(9th) Rainbow Dash, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(3rd) Very Scary, 4-1
|
|
|(8th) Elwood Blues, 3-1
|Woodbine
|
|(7th) Super Cohiba, 8-1
|
|
|(10th) Pidin, 4-1
