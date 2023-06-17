June 18, 2023

Spot Plays June 18

June 17, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays
New Page 1

For Sunday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (4th) Tie Breaker, 7-2
    (8th) Midtown Lights, 4-1
Canterbury   (3rd) Unleash the Beast, 9-2
    (8th) Honey Bella, 5-1
Ellis Park   (2nd) On a Spree, 3-1
    (6th) Home Port, 9-2
Emerald Downs   (4th) Mr. Executive, 9-2
    (6th) Patricia L, 7-2
Gulfstream Park   (1st) Dunkie, 9-2
    (4th) T Ville, 8-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Prancipants, 7-2
    (6th) Manta Rey, 3-1
Laurel   (3rd) Two by Two, 7-2
    (5th) Gold Digging Broad, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (1st) Royal Coup, 5-1
    (11th) Social Lady, 7-2
Mountaineer   (1st) Wild Irish, 8-1
    (6th) Enzoexpress, 5-1
Parx Racing   (2nd) Amalfi Lady, 9-2
    (8th) Irish Cork, 4-1
Pleasanton   (5th) Start Them Up, 9-2
    (7th) Blue Wildcat, 3-1
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Cost Basis, 3-1
    (9th) Rainbow Dash, 3-1
Santa Anita   (3rd) Very Scary, 4-1
    (8th) Elwood Blues, 3-1
Woodbine   (7th) Super Cohiba, 8-1
    (10th) Pidin, 4-1

