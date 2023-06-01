Spot Plays June 2

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Volatility, 3-1
|(5th) Lexi’s Spirit, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Always Something, 4-1
|(5th) Laddie Liam, 8-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Freeform, 4-1
|(2nd) L J’s Emma, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Elfuegomasbrilante, 6-1
|(4th) Bossyness, 5-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Bronze Warrior, 5-1
|(4th) Chrome’s Best Copy, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Ash Wednesday, 4-1
|(5th) Spirit of Power, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Amazing Graces Joy, 3-1
|(4th) Miss Casey, 9-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Jack Style, 3-1
|(7th) Theseguysgotgame, 5-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) Sir Smoak, 6-1
|(6th) Flirtatious Lass, 3-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Herzen, 7-2
|(7th) Fit and Famous, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Johnny Paycheck, 3-1
|(7th) Real Fire, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Papa’s Place, 5-1
|(4th) Allen Diggs, 3-1
