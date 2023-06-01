June 1, 2023

Spot Plays June 2

Brisnet Staff

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Volatility, 3-1
(5th) Lexi’s Spirit, 7-2
Charles Town (3rd) Always Something, 4-1
(5th) Laddie Liam, 8-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Freeform, 4-1
(2nd) L J’s Emma, 4-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Elfuegomasbrilante, 6-1
(4th) Bossyness, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Bronze Warrior, 5-1
(4th) Chrome’s Best Copy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Ash Wednesday, 4-1
(5th) Spirit of Power, 3-1
Monmouth Park (3rd) Amazing Graces Joy, 3-1
(4th) Miss Casey, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Jack Style, 3-1
(7th) Theseguysgotgame, 5-1
Pimlico (1st) Sir Smoak, 6-1
(6th) Flirtatious Lass, 3-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Herzen, 7-2
(7th) Fit and Famous, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Johnny Paycheck, 3-1
(7th) Real Fire, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Papa’s Place, 5-1
(4th) Allen Diggs, 3-1

