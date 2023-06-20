Spot Plays June 21

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(5th) Betty’s Bar, 8-1
|(6th) Regal Realm, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Sir Smoak, 5-1
|(3rd) Mintenon, 10-1
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Got the Gold, 4-1
|(5th) Golden Moonlight, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Mizzen Ash, 7-2
|(2nd) Not Very Gentle, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Mae Bee Right, 10-1
|(5th) Son of a Thunder, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) McGolden, 4-1
|(4th) Rogers Ginger, 3-1
|Parx
|(3rd) Wagon Boss, 3-1
|(5th) Masadiro, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Grab the Gold, 10-1
|(4th) The Man to See, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) I Once Stood Alone, 9-2
|(3rd) Night Time Ruler, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Bacopa Bay, 4-1
|(4th) Fat Daddy, 7-2
