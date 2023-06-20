June 20, 2023

Spot Plays June 21

June 20, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (5th) Betty’s Bar, 8-1
(6th) Regal Realm, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Sir Smoak, 5-1
(3rd) Mintenon, 10-1
Finger Lakes (4th) Got the Gold, 4-1
(5th) Golden Moonlight, 5-1
Hawthorne (1st) Mizzen Ash, 7-2
(2nd) Not Very Gentle, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Mae Bee Right, 10-1
(5th) Son of a Thunder, 4-1
Mountaineer (1st) McGolden, 4-1
(4th) Rogers Ginger, 3-1
Parx (3rd) Wagon Boss, 3-1
(5th) Masadiro, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Grab the Gold, 10-1
(4th) The Man to See, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) I Once Stood Alone, 9-2
(3rd) Night Time Ruler, 3-1
Thistledown (1st) Bacopa Bay, 4-1
(4th) Fat Daddy, 7-2

