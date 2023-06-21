June 22, 2023

Spot Plays June 22

June 21, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Chasing the Crown, 3-1
(8th) Livelovenlaughter, 6-1
Charles Town (3rd) Linda Taj, 9-2
(5th) Net Worth, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Articuno, 6-1
(3rd) Graceful Rose, 7-2
Ellis Park (4th) Noises Off, 4-1
(5th) Autism Community, 3-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Sierra Hotel, 9-2
(4th) Richiesonaroll, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Tightrope, 3-1
(7th) Face Value, 7-2
Penn National (4th) Happy Ride, 3-1
(5th) Warrior’s Way Out, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) Wo de Ai Ren, 4-1
(4th) Ernie’s Martini, 7-2

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs