June 22, 2023

Spot Plays June 23

June 22, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) St. Benedicts Prep, 4-1
(6th) Lem Me Drink, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Spunman, 8-1
(5th) Cedars Bulls Eye, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) Ahsad, 4-1
(6th) Maythehorsebwithu, 4-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Mystical Chant, 3-1
(6th) Headland, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Take the Podium, 7-2
(3rd) Media Sensation, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Rector, 4-1
(4th) Clubman, 7-2
Los Alamitos (5th) Sheza Girly Girl, 4-1
(6th) Who’s Candy, 3-1
Monmouth Park (4th) Rerally, 3-1
(5th) Bel Pensiero, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (6th) Jupiter Mission, 5-1
(8th) Sir Wally Wally, 3-1
Woodbine (2nd) Papa’s Place, 3-1
(3rd) Turf and Surf, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs