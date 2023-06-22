Spot Plays June 23

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) St. Benedicts Prep, 4-1
|(6th) Lem Me Drink, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Spunman, 8-1
|(5th) Cedars Bulls Eye, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Ahsad, 4-1
|(6th) Maythehorsebwithu, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Mystical Chant, 3-1
|(6th) Headland, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Take the Podium, 7-2
|(3rd) Media Sensation, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Rector, 4-1
|(4th) Clubman, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(5th) Sheza Girly Girl, 4-1
|(6th) Who’s Candy, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(4th) Rerally, 3-1
|(5th) Bel Pensiero, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(6th) Jupiter Mission, 5-1
|(8th) Sir Wally Wally, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Papa’s Place, 3-1
|(3rd) Turf and Surf, 3-1
