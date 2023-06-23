June 24, 2023

Spot Plays June 24

June 23, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Best Performer, 6-1
(4th) Three Two Zone, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Chantilly Moon, 8-1
(4th) Royal Crusader, 4-1
Delaware Park (4th) Tiki Bar, 8-1
(5th) Daily Briefing, 8-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Let’s Go Mark, 3-1
(3rd) Ship It, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Perfect Cut, 8-1
(8th) Khozeiress, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (4th) Hitchpin, 9-2
(7th) Smooth Justice, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Lord Uhtred, 4-1
(2nd) Bunker Hill, 9-2
Los Alamitos (2nd) Half Hoping, 7-2
(4th) Diamonds Preferred, 5-1
Monmouth Park (1st) What’s Up Mr. Z, 4-1
(3rd) Golden Talent, 3-1
Pleasanton (3rd) Tamara Mine, 4-1
(5th) Mighty Matt, 8-1
Thistledown (1st) Good Idea, 6-1
(5th) Permafrost, 7-2
Woodbine (4th) Systematic, 4-1
(5th) Legs Like Flatter, 3-1

