Spot Plays June 25

June 24, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (2nd) Rheaume, 3-1
(4th) Lachaise, 3-1
Canterbury (1st) Chest Candy, 3-1
(2nd) Optimal Courage, 4-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Luxuriate, 3-1
(4th) Don’t Forget, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Sweet Actress, 5-1
(5th) Bernardo’s Legacy, 4-1
Hawthorne (1st) No Nannette No, 7-2
(2nd) Winging Ways, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Ignited, 4-1
(3rd) Better Call Mama, 3-1
Los Alamitos (2nd) Precious Baby, 3-1
(5th) Warren’s Show Bizz, 7-2
Monmouth Park (3rd) Holy Skull, 4-1
(6th) Great King, 3-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Flatter Me Please, 3-1
(4th) Hummin’ the Funk, 9-2
Pleasanton (1st) Do It for Dave, 7-2
(3rd) Coral Cat, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) King Alfredo, 9-2
(5th) Cotton, 3-1

