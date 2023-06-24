Spot Plays June 25

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Rheaume, 3-1
|(4th) Lachaise, 3-1
|Canterbury
|(1st) Chest Candy, 3-1
|(2nd) Optimal Courage, 4-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Luxuriate, 3-1
|(4th) Don’t Forget, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Sweet Actress, 5-1
|(5th) Bernardo’s Legacy, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) No Nannette No, 7-2
|(2nd) Winging Ways, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Ignited, 4-1
|(3rd) Better Call Mama, 3-1
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Precious Baby, 3-1
|(5th) Warren’s Show Bizz, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Holy Skull, 4-1
|(6th) Great King, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Flatter Me Please, 3-1
|(4th) Hummin’ the Funk, 9-2
|Pleasanton
|(1st) Do It for Dave, 7-2
|(3rd) Coral Cat, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) King Alfredo, 9-2
|(5th) Cotton, 3-1
