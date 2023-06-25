June 26, 2023

Spot Plays June 26

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (6th) Geared Up, 3-1
    (7th) Lady’s Golden Guy, 8-1
Louisiana Downs   (1st) Our Custom Darling, 7-2
    (5th) He Gots to Go, 6-1
Mountaineer   (1st) Miracle Drug, 5-1
    (3rd) Poco Charlie, 5-1
Parx   (7th) Witty, 4-1
    (8th) Midnight in Alaska, 7-2
Prairie Meadows   (7th) Abundant, 4-1
    (9th) Palace Guard, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) San Costantino, 4-1
    (7th) Franz Josef, 3-1
Thistledown   (3rd) Jettin Pegasus, 12-1
    (7th) La Muneca, 9-2

