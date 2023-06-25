Spot Plays June 26

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Finger Lakes
|(6th) Geared Up, 3-1
|(7th) Lady’s Golden Guy, 8-1
|Louisiana Downs
|(1st) Our Custom Darling, 7-2
|(5th) He Gots to Go, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Miracle Drug, 5-1
|(3rd) Poco Charlie, 5-1
|Parx
|(7th) Witty, 4-1
|(8th) Midnight in Alaska, 7-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(7th) Abundant, 4-1
|(9th) Palace Guard, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) San Costantino, 4-1
|(7th) Franz Josef, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Jettin Pegasus, 12-1
|(7th) La Muneca, 9-2
