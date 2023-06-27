June 28, 2023

Spot Plays June 28

June 27, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (1st) Water to Wine, 8-1
(3rd) Glendale, 7-2
Delaware Park (3rd) Thtwasthenthisisnow, 8-1
(4th) Princely God, 6-1
Hawthorne (1st) Lindalouimage, 9-2
(2nd) Ghaaleb’s Dreams, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Simply Complicated, 3-1
(3rd) Imagine the Moon, 7-2
Mountaineer (1st) Fracing Nasty, 5-1
(2nd) Way to Fire, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Valerie First, 3-1
(5th) Norlander, 6-1
Penn National (3rd) Miss Conveyor, 6-1
(6th) Londonderry, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Dominant Stanger, 4-1
(2nd) Red Hurricane, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Biscayne Bay, 9-2
(2nd) Vavite, 3-1

