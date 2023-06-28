June 28, 2023

Spot Plays June 29

June 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) No Fooling Dude, 3-1
(3rd) Dashing Lass, 8-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Voodoo Mama Juju, 3-1
(3rd) Shaolin, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Ozone, 3-1
(2nd) Go Cats, 3-1
Hawthorne (1st) Dynablue, 4-1
(6th) Kitten Rocks, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Cotia, 6-1
(3rd) Argan, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Mr Boldacious, 3-1
(4th) Hopefully Icu, 3-1
Thistledown (3rd) Silver Matt, 5-1
(4th) Reanimate, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Little Fire, 10-1
(2nd) Simple Souvenir, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs