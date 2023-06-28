Spot Plays June 29

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) No Fooling Dude, 3-1
|(3rd) Dashing Lass, 8-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Voodoo Mama Juju, 3-1
|(3rd) Shaolin, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Ozone, 3-1
|(2nd) Go Cats, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Dynablue, 4-1
|(6th) Kitten Rocks, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Cotia, 6-1
|(3rd) Argan, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Mr Boldacious, 3-1
|(4th) Hopefully Icu, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Silver Matt, 5-1
|(4th) Reanimate, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Little Fire, 10-1
|(2nd) Simple Souvenir, 3-1
