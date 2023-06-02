June 2, 2023

Spot Plays June 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Snowy Evening, 9-2
(6th) Gal in a Rush, 7-2
Canterbury (1st) Midnight Lane, 4-1
(4th) Devoted to You, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Amicalola Falls, 7-2
(2nd) Wired to Go, 3-1
Churchill Downs (1st) Megan’s Clara, 3-1
(2nd) What’s to Do, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) First Joke, 3-1
(4th) Beckon, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Do It for Dave, 6-1
(6th) Seattle Bold, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Voy Y Vengo, 6-1
(5th) The Sleepychipmunk, 3-1
Monmouth Park (5th) Ballindine, 3-1
(6th) Bingo Was His Name, 3-1
Pimlico (1st) New York Panther, 9-2
(2nd) Determined Empire, 9-2
Santa Anita (3rd) Commander, 5-1
(7th) Bolt Supremacy, 7-2
Woodbine (3rd) Silent Ghost, 4-1
(4th) Trebuchet, 7-2

