Spot Plays June 3

For Saturday
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Snowy Evening, 9-2
|(6th) Gal in a Rush, 7-2
|Canterbury
|(1st) Midnight Lane, 4-1
|(4th) Devoted to You, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Amicalola Falls, 7-2
|(2nd) Wired to Go, 3-1
|Churchill Downs
|(1st) Megan’s Clara, 3-1
|(2nd) What’s to Do, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) First Joke, 3-1
|(4th) Beckon, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Do It for Dave, 6-1
|(6th) Seattle Bold, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(4th) Voy Y Vengo, 6-1
|(5th) The Sleepychipmunk, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(5th) Ballindine, 3-1
|(6th) Bingo Was His Name, 3-1
|Pimlico
|(1st) New York Panther, 9-2
|(2nd) Determined Empire, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(3rd) Commander, 5-1
|(7th) Bolt Supremacy, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Silent Ghost, 4-1
|(4th) Trebuchet, 7-2
