June 29, 2023

Spot Plays June 30

June 29, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) April Antics, 3-1
(5th) Fly Right, 3-1
Charles Town (1st) Christopher’sheart, 3-1
(5th) Astrayal, 9-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Respirator, 6-1
(3rd) Shootin the Breeze, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Tap Valley, 3-1
(3rd) Vulcan, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Make Decisions, 7-2
(4th) Greek Mojo, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Master of None, 6-1
(2nd) Seanow, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Royal Dame, 3-1
(3rd) Wheelingndealing, 7-2
Woodbine (2nd) October Frost, 5-1
(6th) Uncle Bull, 3-1

