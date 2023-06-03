June 3, 2023

Spot Plays June 4

June 3, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (4th) Clash A.J., 9-2
(5th) Theregoesmymiracle, 5-1
Canterbury (2nd) Just Because, 8-1
(6th) Class Compounds, 9-2
Churchill Downs (3rd) Crime Spree, 5-1
(5th) Eastside Cool, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Love Candy, 9-2
(6th) Tessa, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Planet Frolic, 7-2
(5th) Mutaawid, 9-2
Hawthorne (1st) Command Point, 7-2
(4th) Ice Blast, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Jersey Gregg, 7-2
(4th) Bointheback, 5-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Milliondolarmonkey, 3-1
(4th) Paynt the Kitty, 7-2
Pimlico (2nd) Imnotonetocomplain, 4-1
(4th) Northern Thunder, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (1st) Anchors and Spurs, 4-1
(5th) Crimson Zip, 7-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Mango Moon, 4-1
(7th) Twist, 4-1
Woodbine (6th) Candy Overload, 3-1
(7th) Shekky Shebaz, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs