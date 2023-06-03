Spot Plays June 4

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(4th) Clash A.J., 9-2
|(5th) Theregoesmymiracle, 5-1
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Just Because, 8-1
|(6th) Class Compounds, 9-2
|Churchill Downs
|(3rd) Crime Spree, 5-1
|(5th) Eastside Cool, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(4th) Love Candy, 9-2
|(6th) Tessa, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Planet Frolic, 7-2
|(5th) Mutaawid, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Command Point, 7-2
|(4th) Ice Blast, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Jersey Gregg, 7-2
|(4th) Bointheback, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Milliondolarmonkey, 3-1
|(4th) Paynt the Kitty, 7-2
|Pimlico
|(2nd) Imnotonetocomplain, 4-1
|(4th) Northern Thunder, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(1st) Anchors and Spurs, 4-1
|(5th) Crimson Zip, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Mango Moon, 4-1
|(7th) Twist, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(6th) Candy Overload, 3-1
|(7th) Shekky Shebaz, 4-1
