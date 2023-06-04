June 4, 2023

Spot Plays June 5

June 4, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Heyitsnricopalazo, 6-1
    (6th) Fancypants Juliana, 4-1
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Military Bearing, 10-1
    (5th) Shamayim, 15-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) She’s So Speightsy, 4-1
    (6th) Question Authority, 7-2
Parx   (4th) Jarlian, 8-1
    (6th) Last Dream, 4-1
Prairie Meadows   (3rd) Charming Charlie, 5-1
    (6th) Snap’n Tap, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) King of the Ring, 3-1
    (8th) Court and Spark, 3-1
Thistledown   (6th) Miss Ellie, 7-2
    (7th) Franco, 5-1

