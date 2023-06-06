June 6, 2023

Spot Plays June 7

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (1st) Move Over, 5-1
(2nd) Noel’s Angel, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Certain, 3-1
(7th) Scanno, 7-2
Finger Lakes (4th) Sneads, 6-1
(6th) Pop Coyer, 3-1
Hawthorne (4th) Modazzle, 6-1
(5th) Delightful Breeze, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Azurita, 3-1
(3rd) Tapadera, 3-1
Parx (1st) Titanic Rose, 4-1
(5th) Gold Medal Anna, 6-1
Penn National (3rd) Warrior’s Payoff, 7-2
(4th) Intro, 3-1
Presque Isle Downs (1st) Big Thorn, 4-1
(4th) Saint Goar, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Calboyzeke, 9-2
(5th) June Gloom, 7-2

