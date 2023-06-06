Spot Plays June 7

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(1st) Move Over, 5-1
|(2nd) Noel’s Angel, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Certain, 3-1
|(7th) Scanno, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Sneads, 6-1
|(6th) Pop Coyer, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Modazzle, 6-1
|(5th) Delightful Breeze, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Azurita, 3-1
|(3rd) Tapadera, 3-1
|Parx
|(1st) Titanic Rose, 4-1
|(5th) Gold Medal Anna, 6-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Warrior’s Payoff, 7-2
|(4th) Intro, 3-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(1st) Big Thorn, 4-1
|(4th) Saint Goar, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Calboyzeke, 9-2
|(5th) June Gloom, 7-2
