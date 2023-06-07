June 7, 2023

Spot Plays June 8

June 7, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (3rd) Dynadrive, 4-1
(4th) Midnight Stroll, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Believeinrocknroll, 7-2
(6th) O’Conner Sunset, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Sapphire Star, 7-2
(4th) Litigant, 4-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Speedy G, 6-1
(5th) Cotton Candy Annie, 9-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Milk Money, 9-2
(5th) French Cuffs, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Lady Noguez, 5-1
(2nd) Flashinthenight, 9-2
Woodbine (3rd) Baby Mo, 4-1
(6th) Fedaline, 4-1

