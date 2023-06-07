Spot Plays June 8

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(3rd) Dynadrive, 4-1
|(4th) Midnight Stroll, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Believeinrocknroll, 7-2
|(6th) O’Conner Sunset, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Sapphire Star, 7-2
|(4th) Litigant, 4-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Speedy G, 6-1
|(5th) Cotton Candy Annie, 9-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Milk Money, 9-2
|(5th) French Cuffs, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Lady Noguez, 5-1
|(2nd) Flashinthenight, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Baby Mo, 4-1
|(6th) Fedaline, 4-1
