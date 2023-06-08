June 8, 2023

Spot Plays June 9

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Fromanothamutha, 7-2
(6th) Rotknee, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Ladywearsthering, 3-1
(6th) Tiger Queen, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Ale’s Gift, 7-2
(5th) Heir to the Roar, 4-1
Laurel Park (1st) Genieinabridle, 8-1
(4th) Distant Fire, 3-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Advance Cash, 3-1
(7th) World Traveler, 6-1
Penn National (2nd) Polsar, 3-1
(3rd) Box of Chocolates, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Kitzkaty, 3-1
(5th) If You Want It, 6-1
Woodbine (4th) Wild Conversation, 8-1
(5th) Call My Banker, 6-1

