Wet Paint, Hoosier Philly square off in Monomoy Girl

Wet Paint, who ran herself into favoritism for the Kentucky Oaks (G1) over the winter and spring, only to be beaten by fellow Godolphin homebred Pretty Mischievous, will look to get back on the winning track Saturday at Ellis Park in the $175,000 Monomoy Overnight S. over one mile.

Fourth by three lengths in the Kentucky Oaks, Wet Paint had previously cleaned up at Oaklawn Park by winning all three of their major Oaks preps — the the Martha Washington S., Honeybee (G3), and Fantasy (G3) — with stirring stretch rallies.

Tyler Gaffalione will take the reins on Wet Paint, who had been ridden in her past four starts by Flavien Prat.

Hoosier Philly was a wintertime favorite for the Oaks after blitzing her competition in three starts at two, but didn’t make the field for the Churchill Downs fixture after significant losses in the Rachel Alexandra (G2) and Fair Grounds Oaks (G2). However, the gray was on much better form in last month’s Black-Eyed Susan (G2) at Pimlico, finishing second best in the nine-furlong test after leading most of the way.

🏆George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes (G2)

1.800 m – 300.000 USD – for 3yo mares

🇺🇸Pimlico



Taxed (USA)

(Collected – Yankee Union , by Yankee Gentleman )

J : Rafael Bejarano

T :Randy L. Morse

O :Richard Bahde

B :Brereton C. Jones pic.twitter.com/W928vWsyHU — 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙞𝙣𝙜 (@WorldRacing1) May 19, 2023

The other four fillies in the Monomoy Girl will have form to find. Champagne Calling enters off a neck allowance win at Churchill on Kentucky Derby weekend, though she was unplaced in her only prior stakes outings. Grade 3-placed Sabra Tuff was fourth in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies (G1) last fall and was likely in need of a race when sixth seven in her season debut, the May 5 Eight Belles (G2).

The $175,000 Chorleywood Overnight S., for older horses over 1 1/4 miles on the turf, features a rematch among several foes that faced each other in the May 20 Louisville (G3) over 12 furlongs. Foreign Relations won that race, his stakes debut, while Pan American (G2) one-two Therapist and Bay Street Money finished farther up the track.