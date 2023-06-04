Window Shopping closes deal in Summertime Oaks

After an eventful stakes debut in the April 8 Santa Anita Oaks (G2), well-bred Window Shopping took care of business back over the same track and trip in Saturday’s $201,000 Summertime Oaks (G2). Trained by Richard Mandella for Perry Bass II and Ramona Bass, the 7-2 chance wore down front-running Ancient Peace and edged clear at Santa Anita.

Jockey Hector Berrios was glad to secure much better position than last time, when Window Shopping was off a beat slow, wound up further behind, and had to slam on the brakes entering the far turn of the Santa Anita Oaks. For an inexperienced filly stepping up from a blowout maiden win, she handled the adversity admirably, shrugged it off, and soldiered on for third.

The daughter of American Pharoah and the Grade 3-winning Tapit mare Delightful Joy put herself into the game from the start of the Summertime Oaks. Away in good order, Window Shopping set up shop in the second flight, flanked on either side by And Tell Me Nolies and Doinitthehardway.

A contested pace unfolded right ahead of them. As The Alys Look flashed speed on the rail, Ancient Peace vied through fractions of :23.26 and :46.78. Ancient Peace gained command when The Alys Look gave way by the six-furlong mark in 1:11.36, but she could not establish enough separation from the chasing pack.

Window Shopping found room between foes and relentlessly hunted down Ancient Peace. Pulling away by 1 3/4 lengths, she covered 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.01.

Ancient Peace staved off Lily Poo by a half-length for second. Anywho, the slight 2.30-1 favorite in her stakes and two-turn bow, made some headway before flattening out in fourth. Doinitthehardway faded to fifth, followed by The Alys Look and And Tell Me Nolies.

Window Shopping, who returned $9, improved her scorecard to 4-2-0-1, $208,700.

“My intention was to keep her close to the group,” Berrios said. “Thank God I got a good break and was able to get into a good position. As soon as we made the move around the far turn, she just switched on.”

“Perfect trip,” Mandella noted. “He put her in a good spot, waited for a hole to open up and went for it and it worked.”

Bred by International Equities Holding in Kentucky, Window Shopping sold for $700,000 as a Keeneland September yearling. This Grade 2 laurel enhances her value as a future broodmare.

“I was full of confidence, I knew she was going to win,” Mandella said in jocular tone in the winner’s circle. “We’re not amateurs!”