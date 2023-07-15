Casa Creed outruns Annapolis in Kelso

A mile over the turf at Saratoga again proved a perfect fit for the seven-year-old veteran Casa Creed, who got the jump on favored Annapolis and beat that rival by one length in Saturday’s $175,000 Kelso (G3) under Luis Saez.

The 2-1 second choice in a field of seven older horses, Casa Creed finished up in 1:35.31 over an inner turf officially labeled firm and returned $6.50. Annapolis, favored at just under even money, finished 1 1/4 lengths ahead of English Bee, who got the head nod over Ice Chocolat for third. The pace-setting Big Everest finished fifth and was followed by Filo Di Arianna and Anaconda.

The Kelso, formerly the Forbidden Apple, was the third graded stakes win for Casa Creed over the course and distance. He previously landed the 2019 National Museum Racing Hall of Fame (G2) and the 2022 Fourstardave H. (G1), the latter after running third in two previous editions of the race.

“It’s very rewarding,” said Hall of Famer Bill Mott, who trains Casa Creed for LRE Racing and JEH Racing Stable. “Ordinarily, you don’t get any more than two seasons out of a horse running at the top level. To have a horse that can run at two, three, and maybe four seasons to run at the very highest level is very good. You don’t find those kind.”

Mott said Casa Creed would likely defend his title in the $500,000 Fourstardave, scheduled for Aug. 12.

In addition to his three stakes wins at Saratoga, Casa Creed also won back-to-back renewals of the Jaipur (G1) in 2021-22 before finishing third in his bid for a threepeat on June 10. A seven-time stakes winner overall, Casa Creed has won eight of 32 starts and earned more than $2.18 million.

Bred in Kentucky by Silver Springs Stud, Casa Creed is by Jimmy Creed and was reared by the Bellamy Road mare Achalaya, who also produced Grade 3 winner Chess’s Dream.