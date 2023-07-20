Classical Cat returns in Oceanside on Del Mar opener

Last seen landing the Dec. 30 Eddie Logan S. at Santa Anita, Classical Cat returns to action in the $100,000 Oceanside S. on the Friday kickoff at Del Mar. The seaside track’s traditional opening-day feature has attracted a full field of 14 turf sophomores with designs on the Sept. 3 Del Mar Derby (G2).

Oceanside S. – Race 8 (8:38 p.m. ET)

Classical Cat brings a 2-for-2 record on turf, both at this one-mile trip, for Phil D’Amato. Also a debut winner on the main track here, the Mendelssohn colt sustained his lone loss when seventh in the Del Mar Futurity (G1). The 124-pound highweight, and 4-1 chance on the morning line, will break from the rail with regular pilot Umberto Rispoli.

D’Amato, a two-time Oceanside winner courtesy of Balnikhov last summer as well as Bowies Hero (2017), is triple-handed on Friday. Joining Classical Cat are Conclude, who stretches out from a victory in the May 21 Desert Code S. on Santa Anita’s downhill turf, and longshot Ever a Rebel.

The Michael McCarthy-trained Escape Artist has been tabbed as the slight 7-2 favorite following a breakout allowance romp. The well-bred son of Good Magic was a near-miss third, beaten just a half-length, in the Singletary S. in his only prior stakes attempt.

John Sadler has a pair of chances as he pursues a fourth Oceanside. Panic Alarm was formerly based with Jessica Harrington in Ireland, where he was third to future star Paddington in a premier handicap at Naas. Later a respectable fourth versus elders in the Owenstown Stud S., Panic Alarm exits a 17th (of 29) in the Britannia at Royal Ascot. Game Time, a bridesmaid in Southern California turf stakes, found Golden Gate a happier hunting ground when wiring the May 28 Alcatraz S. But he’ll have to hustle from post 13 on Friday.

Leonard Powell sends out the other fresh European import, his French recruit Zalamo. Successful twice in all-weather events over the winter, he drops in class and distance in the wake of a seventh in the Prix la Force (G3) and a fourth in the Prix Greffulhe (G3).

The Arrogate colt Mr Fisk is intriguing on the surface switch. A closing second to Haskell (G1)-bound Geaux Rocket Ride in the Affirmed S., the Bob Baffert runner is out of a thoroughgoing turfiste in Plein Air.

Agency, runner-up in last year’s Best Pal (G3), and Kid Azteca both posted up-in-time allowance scores in downhill turf sprints, while El Oro chased the pace before prevailing in similar conditions. Mas Rapido was most recently fourth to Conclude in the Desert Code, Ah Jeez was sixth in the William Walker S. at Churchill Downs in his first start back from Dubai, and Ze’bul reverts to turf after a stumbling-start fourth in the Affirmed.

The Oceanside serves as the opening salvo in the Del Mar turf series for s. The Aug. 6 La Jolla H. (G3) is the next opportunity to enhance credentials ahead of the Del Mar Derby.