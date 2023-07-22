Conclude beats favored stablemate Classical Cat in Oceanside

Trainer Phil D’Amato furnished the exacta in Friday’s $104,000 Oceanside S. on opening day at Del Mar, as the 4.70-1 Conclude got a decisive jump on favored stablemate Classical Cat.

Conclude was trying a mile for the first time after just lasting in the May 23 John Shear S., an about 6 1/2-furlong dash on Santa Anita’s downhill turf course. But the Brereton C. Jones-bred colt has the pedigree to route.

From the first crop of hot young sire Collected, hero of the 2017 Pacific Classic (G1) and runner-up to Gun Runner in the Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1) at Del Mar, Conclude is out of 2012 Kentucky Oaks (G1) winner Believe You Can. He’s inherited their tactical speed, and used it effectively on the stretch-out.

Under new rider Hector Berrios, Conclude was well placed in second behind the overzealous early leader, Game Time, who blasted clear in splits of :22.17 and :46.58 on the firm turf. Game Time then began to come back to the field, and Conclude was on the premises by the six-furlong mark in 1:11.32. Berrios remained patient until the top of the stretch, when he turned Conclude loose, and the response was immediate.

Classical Cat, not seen since his victory in the Dec. 30 Eddie Logan S., had stealthily improved from seventh into a contending position upon straightening. But the 5-2 favorite could not get nearer to his race-fit stablemate, who quickened too well in the lane.

Conclude increased his margin to 1 1/4 lengths at the wire while clocking 1:35.09. Campaigned by Little Red Feather Racing, Madaket Stables, and breeder Jones, the chestnut sports a mark of 5-3-1-0, $179,600.

Classical Cat was best of the rest by 1 1/2 lengths. The son of Mendelssohn is eligible to move forward off this comeback, although he’ll need to progress beyond his juvenile form to turn the tables on Conclude.

“When he opened up a length or two at the top of the lane, I thought he was the horse,” D’Amato said of Conclude. “Classical Cat was coming on pretty good, but I think when Conclude felt him he just spurted out again. I’m proud of both my horses.”

Ah Jeez checked in third, and Mas Rapido nipped Game Time for fourth. Next came Agency; Ze’bul; El Oro; slow-starting French import Zalamo; Mr Fisk, who was among the stalkers until getting bumped on the far turn; Escape Artist, the 3.20-1 second choice who was never in position after being crowded at the start; Kid Azteca; and Ever a Rebel.

Panic Alarm, a new Irish recruit for John Sadler, was scratched. Perhaps he’ll be ready to go in the meet’s upcoming divisional events, the Aug. 6 La Jolla H. (G3) and Sept. 3 Del Mar Derby (G2).