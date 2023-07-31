July 31, 2023

Emerald Downs At a Glance July 31

EMERALD DOWNS AT A GLANCE
 
Avg. Winning Odds: 3.82 – 1
Favorite Win%: 37%, Favorite Itm%: 77%
 
EXOTICS PAYOFF
Exacta49.52
Daily Double66.45
Trifecta215.77
Pick 3488.19
Superfecta999.86
Pick 42,181.90
Pick 59,766.51
Pick 6 Jackpot24,318.36
Z-5 Super Hi-52,554.98
TRACK BIAS MEET(05/06 – 07/30)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 107 31% E/P Rail/Ins
6.5fDirt 43 33% S Rail/Ins
1 MileDirt 40 35% E Outside
1m 70yDirt 6 33% E Rail/Ins
TRACK BIAS WEEK(07/24 – 07/30)
Distance #
Race		 %
Wire		 Best
Style		 Best
Posts
6.0fDirt 11 36% E/P Rail/Ins
6.5fDirt 4 25% S Middle
1 MileDirt 3 67% E Rail/Ins
1m 70yDirt 2 0% E/P Middle
Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
 
HOT TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Toye Joe 9 4 2 2 9.80 2 13%
Evans Justin R. 12 4 2 2 2.42 3 25%
Gabriel Luciano Medina 6 2 0 1 3.72 1 26%
 
HOT JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Winning
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
Amador Silvio Ruiz 13 4 3 2 5.45 1 17%
Anaya Alex V. 10 3 0 1 10.86 0 8%
 
COLD TRAINERS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%
 
COLD JOCKEYS Starts WinsPlace ShowAvg.
Odds		 Beaten
Favorites		 ’22-‘ 23
Win%

