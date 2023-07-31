Emerald Downs At a Glance July 31

TRACK BIAS MEET(05/06 – 07/30)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 107 31% E/P Rail/Ins 6.5fDirt 43 33% S Rail/Ins 1 MileDirt 40 35% E Outside 1m 70yDirt 6 33% E Rail/Ins

TRACK BIAS WEEK(07/24 – 07/30)

Distance #

Race %

Wire Best

Style Best

Posts 6.0fDirt 11 36% E/P Rail/Ins 6.5fDirt 4 25% S Middle 1 MileDirt 3 67% E Rail/Ins 1m 70yDirt 2 0% E/P Middle