Emerald Downs At a Glance July 31

|EMERALD DOWNS AT A GLANCE
|Avg. Winning Odds: 3.82 – 1
|Favorite Win%: 37%, Favorite Itm%: 77%
|EXOTICS
|PAYOFF
|Exacta
|49.52
|Daily Double
|66.45
|Trifecta
|215.77
|Pick 3
|488.19
|Superfecta
|999.86
|Pick 4
|2,181.90
|Pick 5
|9,766.51
|Pick 6 Jackpot
|24,318.36
|Z-5 Super Hi-5
|2,554.98
|Who’s HOT, Who’s NOT
|HOT TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Toye Joe
|9
|4
|2
|2
|9.80
|2
|13%
|Evans Justin R.
|12
|4
|2
|2
|2.42
|3
|25%
|Gabriel Luciano Medina
|6
|2
|0
|1
|3.72
|1
|26%
|HOT JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Winning
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|Amador Silvio Ruiz
|13
|4
|3
|2
|5.45
|1
|17%
|Anaya Alex V.
|10
|3
|0
|1
|10.86
|0
|8%
|COLD TRAINERS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
|COLD JOCKEYS
|Starts
|Wins
|Place
|Show
|Avg.
Odds
|
Beaten
Favorites
|
’22-‘
23
Win%
