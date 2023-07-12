Gold Sweep brings imposing form to 10-horse Sanford

A spectacular nine-length winner of the June 11 Tremont S. at Belmont Park, Gold Sweep will look to carry his momentum forward in Saturday’s $175,000 Sanford (G3) at Saratoga. The Steve Asmussen-trained colt tops 10 rivals in the six-furlong event.

Jose Ortiz will be back up on the son of Speightstown, who easily registered a field-best 97 Brisnet Speed rating when making his second career start in the Tremont, and Gold Sweep progressed nicely off a neck second in a possible key maiden special weight race at Churchill Downs in mid-May. The chestnut is well-drawn on the outside.

Eight last-out maiden winners will square off against Gold Sweep, including Call the Cavalry, who rolled to a convincing win at short odds when making his debut for Kenny McPeek at Belmont Park on June 4. Irad Ortiz Jr. retains the assignment on the Florida-bred son of Khozan.

Market Street invades from Ellis Park for D. Wayne Lukas after leading all the way in a 3 3/4-length triumph. The Street Sense colt picks up Tyler Gaffalione for his second career start. Dickens and Jive ship in from Gulfstream Park after recording first-out wins at short odds. Edgard Zayas will be in to ride Dickens, and Junior Alvarado takes the call on Jive.

Ramming Speed and Triple Trea are couple other maiden winners of interest. Gaddiel Martinez will accompany Ramming Speed from Presque Isle Downs, and Luis Saez takes over the reins on Triple Trea, a son of 2022 leading freshman sire Bolt d’Oro and rallying debut winner at Woodbine last out.