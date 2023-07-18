New Jersey Speed by Circuit July 10-16

|Horse
|A/S
|Dist
|Trk Date
|BRIS Speed
|Exit Right
|5G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/12
|94
|Passage of Lines
|5G
|1 1/16m (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|88
|Paradise Pride
|6G
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/12
|87
|Carroll Girl
|4F
|1m 70y (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|83
|Miracle Silver
|8G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/14
|78
|Home School
|3G
|1m (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|76
|Six Whips
|3C
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|85
|The Wolfman
|5G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/14
|85
|First Rule
|6G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/14
|83
|Take a Hint
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/14
|83
|Liking It Twisted
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|77
|Luckbealadytonight
|4F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|73
|Stellwagen Banker
|3G
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|73
|Child Proof
|3F
|5 1/2f (ft)
|DEL 7/14
|72
|Honeycamp
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/12
|72
|Binoche
|3F
|6f (ft)
|DEL 7/12
|67
|Izzybella
|6M
|7 1/2f (sf)
|DEL 7/12
|89
|Highestdistinction
|6G
|7 1/2f (sf)
|DEL 7/14
|86
|Berks
|4G
|7 1/2f (sf)
|DEL 7/13
|84
|April Fools Andy
|3G
|7 1/2f (sf)
|DEL 7/14
|82
|Box Office Warrior
|4G
|1 1/16m (sf)
|DEL 7/15
|80
|My Boy Colton
|5H
|1m 70y (sf)
|DEL 7/13
|79
|Eye On the Candy
|4G
|1m 70y (sf)
|DEL 7/15
|78
|Abidale
|4F
|7 1/2f (sf)
|DEL 7/14
|77
|Golden Heart
|3F
|7 1/2f (sf)
|DEL 7/13
|75
|Reaching Stride
|4F
|1m 70y (sf)
|DEL 7/12
|72
|Maybe It’s Time
|4G
|1m 70y (sf)
|DEL 7/12
|69
|Prince Fred
|2G
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/15
|75
|Joey Tickles
|2G
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/12
|68
|Living in Style
|2F
|5f (ft)
|DEL 7/13
|68
|Really Good
|3C
|1 3/8m (sf)
|DEL 7/15
|93
|Thirty Thou Kelvin
|3F
|1 1/8m (sf)
|DEL 7/15
|78
