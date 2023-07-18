July 18, 2023

New Jersey Speed by Circuit July 10-16

Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/10-7/16) – 3&up Dirt Routes
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Exit Right 5G 1m (ft) DEL 7/12 94
Passage of Lines 5G 1 1/16m (ft) DEL 7/15 88
Paradise Pride 6G 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/12 87
Carroll Girl 4F 1m 70y (ft) DEL 7/15 83
Miracle Silver 8G 1m (ft) DEL 7/14 78
Home School 3G 1m (ft) DEL 7/13 76
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/10-7/16) – 3&up Dirt Sprints
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Six Whips 3C 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/15 85
The Wolfman 5G 6f (ft) DEL 7/14 85
First Rule 6G 6f (ft) DEL 7/14 83
Take a Hint 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/14 83
Liking It Twisted 4F 6f (ft) DEL 7/13 77
Luckbealadytonight 4F 6f (ft) DEL 7/13 73
Stellwagen Banker 3G 6f (ft) DEL 7/13 73
Child Proof 3F 5 1/2f (ft) DEL 7/14 72
Honeycamp 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/12 72
Binoche 3F 6f (ft) DEL 7/12 67
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/10-7/16) – 3&up Turf
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Izzybella 6M 7 1/2f (sf) DEL 7/12 89
Highestdistinction 6G 7 1/2f (sf) DEL 7/14 86
Berks 4G 7 1/2f (sf) DEL 7/13 84
April Fools Andy 3G 7 1/2f (sf) DEL 7/14 82
Box Office Warrior 4G 1 1/16m (sf) DEL 7/15 80
My Boy Colton 5H 1m 70y (sf) DEL 7/13 79
Eye On the Candy 4G 1m 70y (sf) DEL 7/15 78
Abidale 4F 7 1/2f (sf) DEL 7/14 77
Golden Heart 3F 7 1/2f (sf) DEL 7/13 75
Reaching Stride 4F 1m 70y (sf) DEL 7/12 72
Maybe It’s Time 4G 1m 70y (sf) DEL 7/12 69
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/10-7/16) – 2 year olds (Dirt)
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Prince Fred 2G 5f (ft) DEL 7/15 75
Joey Tickles 2G 5f (ft) DEL 7/12 68
Living in Style 2F 5f (ft) DEL 7/13 68
Top Winning Speed Ratings (7/10-7/16) – 3 year olds (Dirt & Turf))
Horse A/S Dist Trk Date BRIS Speed
Really Good 3C 1 3/8m (sf) DEL 7/15 93
Thirty Thou Kelvin 3F 1 1/8m (sf) DEL 7/15 78

