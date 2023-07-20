Paris Secret, Delight bring turf form to 14-horse San Clemente

Saturday’s $200,000 San Clemente (G2) promises to be a fascinating affair for three-year-old fillies at Del Mar. An overflow of 16 was entered for the one-mile turf test, only 14 will be allowed to start, and graded winners Paris Secret and Delight are top draws among those with turf form.

A host of dirt stakes winners will try to transfer their form to turf. Grade 2 queen And Tell Me Nolies and multiple stakes winner Flying Connection were on the Kentucky Oaks (G1) trail before recording unplaced finishes in the 1 1/8-mile event at Churchill Downs. Along with Flying Connection, trainer Todd Fincher will also send out dirt stakes winner Olivia Twist, third in the Fantasy (G3) two back.

Stakes winner Infinite Diamond, last seen competing in the Gulfstream Park Oaks (G2) and Davona Dale (G2), is among the large contingent scheduled to make their first turf appearance. Stakes heroine Justique will need to draw in from the also-eligible list to make the surface switch.

Ancient Peace, an off-the-turf allowance scorer three back, exits a runner-up finish in the June 3 Summertime Oaks (G2) on Santa Anita’s main track. Ocean Club will move back to turf after capturing the Martha Washington S. on Gulfstream’s Tapeta track.

Paris Secret is one of two in the field for leading Del Mar turf trainer Phil D’Amato. Winner of the Providencia (G3) two back, the Irish-bred filly will add blinkers off a third in the Honeymoon (G3) on June 10. D’Amato will also send out Grade 3 juvenile winner Comanche Country.

A convincing winner of the Jessamine (G2) last fall, Delight never fired as the 9-1 fifth choice in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1), but she returned to action with a confidence-building allowance triumph and ships in for Jonathon Thomas.

Other runners of interest include Spicybug, who will make her first stakes attempt for Michael McCarthy after recording maiden and allowance wins at Santa Anita; and English import Anisette, a nice winner over allowance foes when making her U.S. debut at Santa Anita in late May.