Scotland wires Curlin to emerge as Travers candidate

Late-blooming sophomore Scotland put himself into Travers (G1) consideration with a front-running victory in Friday’s $130,950 Curlin S. at Saratoga. One of a trio of Curlin grandsons in the race honoring the Hall of Famer, all by Good Magic, Scotland upstaged fellow Good Magic colt Blazing Sevens, the 7-10 favorite, who wound up third.

Trained by Bill Mott, the LNJ Foxwoods homebred was making his stakes and two-turn debut in this spot. Scotland had employed closing tactics in both prior wins, his seven-furlong premiere on March 4 at Gulfstream Park and his June 3 allowance around the one-turn mile at Churchill Downs. But in between, he had stalked when just missing by a nose in a Keeneland allowance.

Without much speed signed on at the Spa, jockey Junior Alvarado seized the initiative aboard the 2.45-1 second choice. The likely pace factor was longshot Il Miracolo, and once Scotland beat him to the punch, the race unfolded in his favor.

Scotland broke alertly and bagged the lead through an opening quarter in :23.69 on a track just upgraded to fast. Il Miracolo moved up to press through fractions of :47.56 and 1:11.12, but Scotland readily kicked away turning into the stretch. Extending his margin to 3 1/4 lengths while in hand late, the chestnut gelding negotiated 1 1/8 miles in 1:49.12.

Il Miracolo chased doggedly to hold second. Another three lengths back came the tiring Blazing Sevens, the Preakness (G1) near-misser, who added to doubts about the form of that middle jewel. Lost Ark and Perform rounded out the order in the strung-out field.

Blazing Sevens didn’t get the trip that trainer Chad Brown wanted, although he was quick to praise Scotland’s effort.

“I thought the winner was super impressive today. I don’t think anybody was going to beat him,” Brown said. “For my horse, that trip just gutted him. He probably could have been battling for second there and gave more run in the stretch if he had maybe just eased back off the first turn. It just didn’t work out again for him.

“I’ll re-evaluate him. He certainly didn’t run well enough to go on to the big race (the Travers). We’ll just regroup with this horse and see how he comes out of it and how we want to manage his future.”

Scotland sports a mark of 4-3-1-0, $211,210. Starting out around one turn made sense for the son of Grade 3-winning sprinter Gemswick Park, a daughter of Speightstown who placed third in the 2008 Frizette (G1). But he’s now taking after sire Good Magic.

“Maybe this is what he wanted all along,” Mott said of the two-turn distance. “We got a good foundation in him. We sprinted him a few times – he got the job done a couple times. First time in a stake, and here we are.

“Looking at the paper, it (being on the lead) was no surprise. We thought the horse on the outside (Il Miracolo) might try to go to the lead because he had won one of his previous races being on the lead. I think they wanted to be on the lead, but we took it away from them. We had a good trip. We were on the lead and we were challenged a little bit, but not pressed overly hard.”

Alvarado had the same feeling in the saddle.

“I know they were probably trying to go with the horse outside (Il Miracolo), but I thought I got so much horse from the get-go. So, I just let him get comfortable, cruise along. He was traveling beautifully,” Alvarado noted. “I was always hoping he’d give me the kick that I was expecting at the end and I mean, when I turned for home and I asked him, he was there for me. I always thought he was going to be a very nice horse going two turns and I think he proved it today.”

The Aug. 26 Travers would pose a stiffer challenge against the division leaders, but Mott sounded inclined to give him the opportunity.

“He is for me,” the Hall of Famer laughed about Scotland’s candidacy. “This was a test today to see if he could get the two turns, get the nine furlongs, and get him a race over the Saratoga racetrack. He answered both questions today. Obviously, the Travers is a different race and different competition. I’m sure we’ll have that debate with the racing managers and the owners, but I’m sure the Travers would be up on the list.”