Spot Plays Aug. 1

For Tuesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belterra Park
|(2nd) Miss Springsteen, 3-1
|(5th) Whiskey Sis, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(8th) Procrastination, 7-2
|(9th) Surface to Air, 7-2
|Finger Lakes
|(4th) Kateri Empire, 7-2
|(7th) Leo and Royal, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Fabricate, 5-1
|(5th) Enchanted Melody, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(6th) Coach Machen, 7-2
|(7th) As de Oro Coco, 5-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(6th) Runaway Star, 5-1
|(7th) Hot Bode, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(5th) Emerson Jones, 5-1
|(8th) Honorable Woman, 12-1
Leave a Reply