Spot Plays Aug. 1

For Tuesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belterra Park   (2nd) Miss Springsteen, 3-1
    (5th) Whiskey Sis, 7-2
Ellis Park   (8th) Procrastination, 7-2
    (9th) Surface to Air, 7-2
Finger Lakes   (4th) Kateri Empire, 7-2
    (7th) Leo and Royal, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (3rd) Fabricate, 5-1
    (5th) Enchanted Melody, 9-2
Mountaineer   (6th) Coach Machen, 7-2
    (7th) As de Oro Coco, 5-1
Presque Isle Downs   (6th) Runaway Star, 5-1
    (7th) Hot Bode, 3-1
Thistledown   (5th) Emerson Jones, 5-1
    (8th) Honorable Woman, 12-1

