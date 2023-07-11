Spot Plays July 12

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(3rd) Flatout Winner, 9-2
|(4th) Essential Bella, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Joey Tickles, 3-1
|(5th) Seiver, 5-1
|Finger Lakes
|(3rd) Lady’s Golden Guy, 9-2
|(6th) Don’t Annoy Me, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Prancipants, 9-2
|(7th) Timehascome, 4-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Giada, 3-1
|(5th) Smooth Justice, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(4th) Three Mile Limit, 7-2
|(5th) Karma Director, 7-2
|Parx
|(1st) Tilsa, 4-1
|(4th) Sharp Sensation, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Blame B B, 9-2
|(4th) Jo Jo Katz, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Battle Creek, 3-1
|(7th) Grey Charmer, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Own the Town, 3-1
|(5th) Latin Spice, 4-1
