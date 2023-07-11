July 11, 2023

Spot Plays July 12

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (3rd) Flatout Winner, 9-2
(4th) Essential Bella, 3-1
Delaware Park (1st) Joey Tickles, 3-1
(5th) Seiver, 5-1
Finger Lakes (3rd) Lady’s Golden Guy, 9-2
(6th) Don’t Annoy Me, 5-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Prancipants, 9-2
(7th) Timehascome, 4-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Giada, 3-1
(5th) Smooth Justice, 3-1
Mountaineer (4th) Three Mile Limit, 7-2
(5th) Karma Director, 7-2
Parx (1st) Tilsa, 4-1
(4th) Sharp Sensation, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Blame B B, 9-2
(4th) Jo Jo Katz, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Battle Creek, 3-1
(7th) Grey Charmer, 7-2
Thistledown (1st) Own the Town, 3-1
(5th) Latin Spice, 4-1

