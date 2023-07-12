Spot Plays July 13

For Thursday
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Ize Sharpie, 4-1
|(4th) Rental Pool, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Small Paw, 5-1
|(4th) Adara, 5-1
|Colonial Downs
|(2nd) Guillaume, 7-2
|(6th) Moonshining, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Daily Briefing, 7-2
|(5th) My Boy Colton, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Lotta Roses, 4-1
|(3rd) Laureate, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) I’m Wide Awake, 3-1
|(4th) All Jokes Aside, 6-1
|Saratoga
|(3rd) Smokin’ Hot Kitty, 7-2
|(7th) Sa Foradada, 4-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) Mr Loooch, 6-1
|(7th) Twerk, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(5th) Stop the Humbug, 6-1
|(7th) Sensational Sarah, 9-2
