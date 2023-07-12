July 12, 2023

Spot Plays July 13

July 12, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (2nd) Ize Sharpie, 4-1
(4th) Rental Pool, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Small Paw, 5-1
(4th) Adara, 5-1
Colonial Downs (2nd) Guillaume, 7-2
(6th) Moonshining, 7-2
Delaware Park (4th) Daily Briefing, 7-2
(5th) My Boy Colton, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Lotta Roses, 4-1
(3rd) Laureate, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) I’m Wide Awake, 3-1
(4th) All Jokes Aside, 6-1
Saratoga (3rd) Smokin’ Hot Kitty, 7-2
(7th) Sa Foradada, 4-1
Thistledown (1st) Mr Loooch, 6-1
(7th) Twerk, 4-1
Woodbine (5th) Stop the Humbug, 6-1
(7th) Sensational Sarah, 9-2

