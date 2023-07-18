July 18, 2023

Spot Plays July 19

July 18, 2023 Brisnet Staff Racing News 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (2nd) Total Surprise, 3-1
(4th) Hurricain Hunter, 4-1
Delaware Park (1st) Chasing Artemis, 4-1
(2nd) Borracho, 4-1
Finger Lakes (1st) Roseinthesky, 3-1
(3rd) Coach Bahe, 3-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Tea with Lemon, 3-1
(4th) Move On Over, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Yolo Santiago, 5-1
(5th) Timeless Rose, 3-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Donya’s Music, 7-2
(6th) Lordhearmyprayer, 3-1
Parx (2nd) Ms Merrabel, 4-1
(4th) Loose Goose, 5-1
Penn National (2nd) Chief Reider, 7-2
(3rd) Between the Covers, 4-1
Presque Isle Downs (2nd) Jeff’s Angel, 8-1
(4th) Captain Mad Jack, 5-1
Saratoga (4th) Treasure Trove, 7-2
(6th) Khozy Colby, 3-1
Thistledown (3rd) C J All the Way, 4-1
(4th) Snazzy, 5-1

*


