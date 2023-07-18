Spot Plays July 19

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Total Surprise, 3-1
|(4th) Hurricain Hunter, 4-1
|Delaware Park
|(1st) Chasing Artemis, 4-1
|(2nd) Borracho, 4-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Roseinthesky, 3-1
|(3rd) Coach Bahe, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Tea with Lemon, 3-1
|(4th) Move On Over, 7-2
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(1st) Yolo Santiago, 5-1
|(5th) Timeless Rose, 3-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Donya’s Music, 7-2
|(6th) Lordhearmyprayer, 3-1
|Parx
|(2nd) Ms Merrabel, 4-1
|(4th) Loose Goose, 5-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Chief Reider, 7-2
|(3rd) Between the Covers, 4-1
|Presque Isle Downs
|(2nd) Jeff’s Angel, 8-1
|(4th) Captain Mad Jack, 5-1
|Saratoga
|(4th) Treasure Trove, 7-2
|(6th) Khozy Colby, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(3rd) C J All the Way, 4-1
|(4th) Snazzy, 5-1
