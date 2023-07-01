Spot Plays July 2

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Steady Scheming, 9-2
|(4th) Candy Caramel, 3-1
|Canterbury
|(1st) King of the Kids, 7-2
|(4th) Fury Kap, 9-2
|Ellis Park
|(4th) Whisper Not, 4-1
|(6th) Billy Jack, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) La Chica Lateral, 3-1
|(5th) Keanu, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Border Star, 4-1
|(5th) Upbeat Melody, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Clouds of White, 6-1
|(3rd) Here and Nofurther, 9-2
|Los Alamitos
|(4th) Ryder’s Candy, 5-1
|(5th) Ms Moab, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Shouldhavebeengone, 9-2
|(6th) Starlite Walker, 9-2
|Mountaineer
|(1st) Gottagetitback, 3-1
|(2nd) Cowgirl Kimmie, 6-1
|Pleasanton
|(3rd) Big Gift, 3-1
|(4th) Dinos Dixie, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Crimson Sky, 10-1
|(5th) Hall of Dreams, 3-1
