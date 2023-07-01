July 1, 2023

Spot Plays July 2

July 1, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Steady Scheming, 9-2
(4th) Candy Caramel, 3-1
Canterbury (1st) King of the Kids, 7-2
(4th) Fury Kap, 9-2
Ellis Park (4th) Whisper Not, 4-1
(6th) Billy Jack, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) La Chica Lateral, 3-1
(5th) Keanu, 6-1
Hawthorne (4th) Border Star, 4-1
(5th) Upbeat Melody, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Clouds of White, 6-1
(3rd) Here and Nofurther, 9-2
Los Alamitos (4th) Ryder’s Candy, 5-1
(5th) Ms Moab, 7-2
Monmouth Park (2nd) Shouldhavebeengone, 9-2
(6th) Starlite Walker, 9-2
Mountaineer (1st) Gottagetitback, 3-1
(2nd) Cowgirl Kimmie, 6-1
Pleasanton (3rd) Big Gift, 3-1
(4th) Dinos Dixie, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Crimson Sky, 10-1
(5th) Hall of Dreams, 3-1

*


