Spot Plays July 20

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Supreme Leader, 5-1
|(5th) Devoted to You, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Iminchargenow, 6-1
|(5th) No Fooling Dude, 5-1
|Colonial Downs
|(3rd) Ensign Skip, 9-2
|(5th) Supreme Law, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Prince Flip, 4-1
|(5th) My Redemption, 9-2
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Maria’s Gift, 7-2
|(6th) Belperron, 6-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Cinderella Story, 6-1
|(5th) Birdsofafeather, 6-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Summer Ash, 3-1
|(3rd) Dathoss, 10-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Feathering, 3-1
|(3rd) Highly Flammable, 3-1
|Thistledown
|(2nd) Rose Knows, 7-2
|(6th) Uncaptured Pulse, 8-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Absolute Jewel, 7-2
|(4th) O Wow, 6-1
