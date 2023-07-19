July 19, 2023

Spot Plays July 20

July 19, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (2nd) Supreme Leader, 5-1
(5th) Devoted to You, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Iminchargenow, 6-1
(5th) No Fooling Dude, 5-1
Colonial Downs (3rd) Ensign Skip, 9-2
(5th) Supreme Law, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Prince Flip, 4-1
(5th) My Redemption, 9-2
Hawthorne (3rd) Maria’s Gift, 7-2
(6th) Belperron, 6-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Cinderella Story, 6-1
(5th) Birdsofafeather, 6-1
Penn National (1st) Summer Ash, 3-1
(3rd) Dathoss, 10-1
Saratoga (1st) Feathering, 3-1
(3rd) Highly Flammable, 3-1
Thistledown (2nd) Rose Knows, 7-2
(6th) Uncaptured Pulse, 8-1
Woodbine (3rd) Absolute Jewel, 7-2
(4th) O Wow, 6-1

