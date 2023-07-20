July 20, 2023

Spot Plays July 21

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Soul Catcher, 3-1
(5th) Jazz with Denis, 7-2
Colonial Downs (4th) Momos, 4-1
(5th) Celerity, 6-1
Del Mar (2nd) Dr. Venkman, 4-1
(4th) Flint Stroll, 6-1
Delaware Park (4th) Cora’s Choice, 5-1
(6th) Crisper, 6-1
Ellis Park (4th) Curlins Incharge, 4-1
(5th) Single Ruler, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Kittenzen, 5-1
(2nd) Le Dom Bro, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (2nd) Coach Petro, 3-1
(4th) Ghost Bike, 9-2
Laurel Park (1st) Noble Prendergast, 7-2
(4th) Bar Down Express, 6-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Welcometomyworld, 7-2
(4th) My Two Sophia’s, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Elegant Taste, 4-1
(3rd) Roses From Heaven, 4-1
Saratoga (5th) War Prince, 6-1
(6th) C Falls, 6-1
Woodbine (3rd) Kid Marvelous, 9-2
(7th) Sand Dancer, 6-1

