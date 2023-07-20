Spot Plays July 21

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Soul Catcher, 3-1
|(5th) Jazz with Denis, 7-2
|Colonial Downs
|(4th) Momos, 4-1
|(5th) Celerity, 6-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Dr. Venkman, 4-1
|(4th) Flint Stroll, 6-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Cora’s Choice, 5-1
|(6th) Crisper, 6-1
|Ellis Park
|(4th) Curlins Incharge, 4-1
|(5th) Single Ruler, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Kittenzen, 5-1
|(2nd) Le Dom Bro, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(2nd) Coach Petro, 3-1
|(4th) Ghost Bike, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Noble Prendergast, 7-2
|(4th) Bar Down Express, 6-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Welcometomyworld, 7-2
|(4th) My Two Sophia’s, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Elegant Taste, 4-1
|(3rd) Roses From Heaven, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(5th) War Prince, 6-1
|(6th) C Falls, 6-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Kid Marvelous, 9-2
|(7th) Sand Dancer, 6-1
