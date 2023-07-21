Spot Plays July 22

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(4th) Bugler, 3-1
|(7th) N.K. Rocket Man, 7-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) Vagabond Virgin, 3-1
|(3rd) Map Em Up, 5-1
|Colonial Downs
|(3rd) Toss a Coin, 3-1
|(6th) Front Run the Fed, 5-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Jam Session, 4-1
|(3rd) Ice Storm, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Una Luna, 4-1
|(6th) Willakia, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Longshadow, 7-2
|(6th) Riperton, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Mad Madame Mim, 3-1
|(2nd) Capture the Lion, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(5th) Ice Cold Frosty, 10-1
|(6th) Noble Belief, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(3rd) Justintimeforwine, 5-1
|(5th) Surprisingly, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Ice Road, 4-1
|(3rd) Voleuse, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Coronation Boy, 4-1
|(2nd) Agile Dancer, 3-1
Leave a Reply