July 21, 2023

Spot Plays July 22

July 21, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (4th) Bugler, 3-1
(7th) N.K. Rocket Man, 7-2
Charles Town (1st) Vagabond Virgin, 3-1
(3rd) Map Em Up, 5-1
Colonial Downs (3rd) Toss a Coin, 3-1
(6th) Front Run the Fed, 5-1
Del Mar (2nd) Jam Session, 4-1
(3rd) Ice Storm, 3-1
Delaware Park (4th) Una Luna, 4-1
(6th) Willakia, 3-1
Ellis Park (2nd) Longshadow, 7-2
(6th) Riperton, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Mad Madame Mim, 3-1
(2nd) Capture the Lion, 9-2
Laurel Park (5th) Ice Cold Frosty, 10-1
(6th) Noble Belief, 7-2
Monmouth Park (3rd) Justintimeforwine, 5-1
(5th) Surprisingly, 3-1
Saratoga (2nd) Ice Road, 4-1
(3rd) Voleuse, 4-1
Woodbine (1st) Coronation Boy, 4-1
(2nd) Agile Dancer, 3-1

