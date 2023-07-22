July 22, 2023

Spot Plays July 23

July 22, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (1st) Signofthecross, 7-2
(6th) Gloriously Wicked, 4-1
Del Mar (2nd) Goldenspa, 5-1
(3rd) Eddie’s New Dream, 3-1
Ellis Park (3rd) You’re Kitten Me, 3-1
(5th) Idratherbeblessed, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Next On Stage, 3-1
(4th) Starship Agenda, 5-1
Hawthorne (1st) Quick and Dirty, 4-1
(5th) Even the Wind, 3-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Rascally Rebel, 3-1
(5th) Tap N Glo, 9-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Carats Forever, 3-1
(7th) Simovitch, 5-1
Mountaineer (6th) Lady Valentina, 3-1
(7th) Red Hurricane, 4-1
Saratoga (1st) Sintra, 6-1
(5th) Alcools, 3-1
Woodbine (1st) Liplock, 4-1
(2nd) Ready to Jam, 7-2

