Spot Plays July 23

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(1st) Signofthecross, 7-2
|(6th) Gloriously Wicked, 4-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Goldenspa, 5-1
|(3rd) Eddie’s New Dream, 3-1
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) You’re Kitten Me, 3-1
|(5th) Idratherbeblessed, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Next On Stage, 3-1
|(4th) Starship Agenda, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Quick and Dirty, 4-1
|(5th) Even the Wind, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Rascally Rebel, 3-1
|(5th) Tap N Glo, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Carats Forever, 3-1
|(7th) Simovitch, 5-1
|Mountaineer
|(6th) Lady Valentina, 3-1
|(7th) Red Hurricane, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Sintra, 6-1
|(5th) Alcools, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(1st) Liplock, 4-1
|(2nd) Ready to Jam, 7-2
Leave a Reply