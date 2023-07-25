Spot Plays July 26

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Single Me Out, 4-1
|(5th) Grunder, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(4th) Mr Boldacious, 3-1
|(5th) Ursuline, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) Long Tall Woman, 9-2
|(5th) Lake Mills, 6-1
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Maysville Street, 7-2
|(4th) Malibu Marlee, 4-1
|Parx
|(1st) Paradigm Shift, 7-2
|(2nd) Minxhippsdontleye, 7-2
|Penn National
|(3rd) Brit’s Candyman, 5-1
|(5th) Wahoowa Wahoowa, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) R Penelope, 4-1
|(6th) Wapiti Way, 9-2
|Saratoga
|(5th) Quality G, 7-2
|(7th) Our Shot, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(3rd) Iconic, 4-1
|(4th) Red Chili Pepper, 7-2
