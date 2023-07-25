July 25, 2023

Spot Plays July 26

July 25, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (2nd) Single Me Out, 4-1
(5th) Grunder, 5-1
Delaware Park (4th) Mr Boldacious, 3-1
(5th) Ursuline, 3-1
Hawthorne (4th) Long Tall Woman, 9-2
(5th) Lake Mills, 6-1
Mountaineer (3rd) Maysville Street, 7-2
(4th) Malibu Marlee, 4-1
Parx (1st) Paradigm Shift, 7-2
(2nd) Minxhippsdontleye, 7-2
Penn National (3rd) Brit’s Candyman, 5-1
(5th) Wahoowa Wahoowa, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs (3rd) R Penelope, 4-1
(6th) Wapiti Way, 9-2
Saratoga (5th) Quality G, 7-2
(7th) Our Shot, 7-2
Thistledown (3rd) Iconic, 4-1
(4th) Red Chili Pepper, 7-2

