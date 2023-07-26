July 26, 2023

Spot Plays July 27

July 26, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (2nd) Birdie Machine, 7-2
(6th) Hot Shot Kid, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Papa Tony, 3-1
(4th) Mackenzie’s Music, 4-1
Colonial Downs (3rd) Grumpy Brooksie, 4-1
(6th) Surya, 7-2
Del Mar (1st) Mike Operator, 4-1
(2nd) Outer Sunset, 5-1
Delaware Park (3rd) The King Cheek, 9-2
(4th) Paradise Pride, 6-1
Hawthorne (2nd) Baseball Politics, 9-2
(5th) Juju’s Specialgirl, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Strong Gem, 7-2
(3rd) Jayjaydee, 4-1
Saratoga (2nd) Miss San Gabriel, 3-1
(4th) Reigning Chick, 6-1
Thistledown (1st) After Sunrise, 7-2
(4th) Watchoutforweaver, 9-2
Woodbine (3rd) Cadfael, 7-2
(4th) Rookie Radar, 6-1

