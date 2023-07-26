Spot Plays July 27

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(2nd) Birdie Machine, 7-2
|(6th) Hot Shot Kid, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Papa Tony, 3-1
|(4th) Mackenzie’s Music, 4-1
|Colonial Downs
|(3rd) Grumpy Brooksie, 4-1
|(6th) Surya, 7-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Mike Operator, 4-1
|(2nd) Outer Sunset, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) The King Cheek, 9-2
|(4th) Paradise Pride, 6-1
|Hawthorne
|(2nd) Baseball Politics, 9-2
|(5th) Juju’s Specialgirl, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Strong Gem, 7-2
|(3rd) Jayjaydee, 4-1
|Saratoga
|(2nd) Miss San Gabriel, 3-1
|(4th) Reigning Chick, 6-1
|Thistledown
|(1st) After Sunrise, 7-2
|(4th) Watchoutforweaver, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Cadfael, 7-2
|(4th) Rookie Radar, 6-1
