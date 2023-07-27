Spot Plays July 28

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Dancin in Dubai, 9-2
|(4th) Coach Rube, 3-1
|Colonial Downs
|(1st) Bubbling Up, 3-1
|(5th) Satisfied, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(4th) Everlys Girl, 6-1
|(5th) Luka Grazie, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(2nd) Paid in Full, 7-2
|(4th) Hashtag Winner, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Jigsaw, 3-1
|(5th) Straight Shot, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Good Story, 3-1
|(4th) Switzer, 7-2
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Bel Pensiero, 7-2
|(2nd) Astonishing Anabel, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) On the Chill, 7-2
|(2nd) Baynham, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Aggelos the Great, 7-2
|(3rd) Catskill Humor, 4-1
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Sparkle Sammy, 3-1
|(4th) Malibu Uproar, 3-1
