Spot Plays July 28

July 27, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Dancin in Dubai, 9-2
(4th) Coach Rube, 3-1
Colonial Downs (1st) Bubbling Up, 3-1
(5th) Satisfied, 3-1
Del Mar (4th) Everlys Girl, 6-1
(5th) Luka Grazie, 7-2
Ellis Park (2nd) Paid in Full, 7-2
(4th) Hashtag Winner, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Jigsaw, 3-1
(5th) Straight Shot, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Good Story, 3-1
(4th) Switzer, 7-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Bel Pensiero, 7-2
(2nd) Astonishing Anabel, 3-1
Penn National (1st) On the Chill, 7-2
(2nd) Baynham, 3-1
Saratoga (1st) Aggelos the Great, 7-2
(3rd) Catskill Humor, 4-1
Woodbine (2nd) Sparkle Sammy, 3-1
(4th) Malibu Uproar, 3-1

