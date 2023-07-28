July 28, 2023

Spot Plays July 29

July 28, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury   (4th) Brix, 8-1
    (5th) Eye On Ry, 3-1
Del Mar   (2nd) Cherubic Factor, 3-1
    (4th) Talkative Gal, 5-1
Delaware Park   (3rd) Vegas Playboy, 8-1
    (4th) Up for It, 7-2
Ellis Park   (3rd) Mo Twilight, 8-1
    (5th) Joke Master, 5-1
Gulfstream Park   (5th) Dream Knight, 9-2
    (7th) Beach Ready, 3-1
Laurel Park   (1st) Brilliant Chase, 9-2
    (5th) Coffeewithchris, 3-1
Monmouth Park   (2nd) Bodontknow, 7-2
    (3rd) Antenna, 3-1
Saratoga   (1st) Yaqui Valley, 8-1
    (3rd) Luna Warrior, 3-1
Woodbine   (3rd) Foxy Diva, 3-1
    (6th) Charlottes Road, 6-1

