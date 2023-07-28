Spot Plays July 29

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(4th) Brix, 8-1
|(5th) Eye On Ry, 3-1
|Del Mar
|(2nd) Cherubic Factor, 3-1
|(4th) Talkative Gal, 5-1
|Delaware Park
|(3rd) Vegas Playboy, 8-1
|(4th) Up for It, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Mo Twilight, 8-1
|(5th) Joke Master, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Dream Knight, 9-2
|(7th) Beach Ready, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Brilliant Chase, 9-2
|(5th) Coffeewithchris, 3-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) Bodontknow, 7-2
|(3rd) Antenna, 3-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Yaqui Valley, 8-1
|(3rd) Luna Warrior, 3-1
|Woodbine
|(3rd) Foxy Diva, 3-1
|(6th) Charlottes Road, 6-1
