July 2, 2023

Spot Plays July 3

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park   (2nd) Wonder Girl, 6-1
    (5th) Strictly Taboo, 7-2
Canterbury Park   (3rd) Fast to Fortune, 5-1
    (7th) Ship It Red, 9-2
Emerald Downs   (2nd) Ain’t No Sissy, 3-1
    (6th) Mo Connelly, 3-1
Finger Lakes   (1st) Massey Hall, 5-1
    (3rd) Tasty Wave, 5-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (6th) Zipsy Rose Lee, 10-1
    (7th) Tattered Heart, 5-1
Los Alamitos   (4th) Careless Kitten, 4-1
    (5th) Len’s Luck, 7-2
Louisiana Downs   (2nd) Whatrugonnadokaren, 3-1
    (3rd) Dare to Wish, 7-2
Mountaineer   (3rd) Mind Your Own, 6-1
    (6th) Rip Thorn, 3-1
Parx   (4th) Fast Breakin Cash, 9-2
    (8th) Touring Maryanne, 9-2
Prairie Meadows   (10th) Fit and Famous, 7-2
    (11th) Weller Rogue, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (3rd) On an Island, 5-1
    (4th) Snakerattleandroll, 7-2
Thistledown   (7th) Dew It with Style, 5-1
    (8th) Time for Cupid, 4-1

