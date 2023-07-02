Spot Plays July 3

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(2nd) Wonder Girl, 6-1
|(5th) Strictly Taboo, 7-2
|Canterbury Park
|(3rd) Fast to Fortune, 5-1
|(7th) Ship It Red, 9-2
|Emerald Downs
|(2nd) Ain’t No Sissy, 3-1
|(6th) Mo Connelly, 3-1
|Finger Lakes
|(1st) Massey Hall, 5-1
|(3rd) Tasty Wave, 5-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(6th) Zipsy Rose Lee, 10-1
|(7th) Tattered Heart, 5-1
|Los Alamitos
|(4th) Careless Kitten, 4-1
|(5th) Len’s Luck, 7-2
|Louisiana Downs
|(2nd) Whatrugonnadokaren, 3-1
|(3rd) Dare to Wish, 7-2
|Mountaineer
|(3rd) Mind Your Own, 6-1
|(6th) Rip Thorn, 3-1
|Parx
|(4th) Fast Breakin Cash, 9-2
|(8th) Touring Maryanne, 9-2
|Prairie Meadows
|(10th) Fit and Famous, 7-2
|(11th) Weller Rogue, 7-2
|Presque Isle Downs
|(3rd) On an Island, 5-1
|(4th) Snakerattleandroll, 7-2
|Thistledown
|(7th) Dew It with Style, 5-1
|(8th) Time for Cupid, 4-1