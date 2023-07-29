Spot Plays July 30

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Canterbury
|(5th) Kira Fever, 9-2
|(6th) Forty Strangers, 9-2
|Del Mar
|(1st) Burton Way, 3-1
|(5th) La Vikina, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Current, 5-1
|(2nd) Edistrudis, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Pesky, 7-2
|(5th) Find Your Passion, 3-1
|Hawthorne
|(3rd) Minnesota Moon, 7-2
|(6th) Win the Cup, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(4th) Zyramid, 7-2
|(6th) My Boy Colton, 4-1
|Monmouth Park
|(2nd) El de Chirel, 3-1
|(3rd) Heals the Soul, 5-1
|Saratoga
|(1st) Golden Ghost, 6-1
|(3rd) Fly Right, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Star Candy, 3-1
|(2nd) Cherry Gardens, 5-1
