July 29, 2023

Spot Plays July 30

July 29, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Canterbury (5th) Kira Fever, 9-2
(6th) Forty Strangers, 9-2
Del Mar (1st) Burton Way, 3-1
(5th) La Vikina, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Current, 5-1
(2nd) Edistrudis, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Pesky, 7-2
(5th) Find Your Passion, 3-1
Hawthorne (3rd) Minnesota Moon, 7-2
(6th) Win the Cup, 9-2
Laurel Park (4th) Zyramid, 7-2
(6th) My Boy Colton, 4-1
Monmouth Park (2nd) El de Chirel, 3-1
(3rd) Heals the Soul, 5-1
Saratoga (1st) Golden Ghost, 6-1
(3rd) Fly Right, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Star Candy, 3-1
(2nd) Cherry Gardens, 5-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs