Spot Plays July 5

July 4, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays
For Wednesday

TRACK   (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Delaware Park   (3rd) Yooou Know, 6-1
    (8th) Kidyounot, 6-1
Finger Lakes   (3rd) Sweet Desantis, 7-2
    (6th) Magnificent Mags, 10-1
Hawthorne   (2nd) Electric Charge, 5-1
    (7th) Born Again George, 7-2
Horseshoe Indianapolis   (9th) Chipofftheoldblock, 4-1
    (10th) Coach Petro, 10-1
Mountaineer   (2nd) Blood Moon, 8-1
    (3rd) Paynt the Kitty, 3-1
Parx Racing   (4th) Jaa Mode, 6-1
    (7th) Ebben, 5-1
Penn National   (4th) Critical Thinking, 9-2
    (7th) Uno Tigress, 7-2
Presque Isle Downs   (1st) Little Big, 3-1
    (3rd) Commodore Barry, 7-2
Thistledown   (1st) Thelma Lucille, 5-1
    (9th) Sol of Vaquero, 4-1

