Spot Plays July 6

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Don’t Eatthe Apple, 7-2
|(7th) Ladro Di Fichi, 7-2
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Instigated, 3-1
|(4th) Ritabook, 7-2
|Hawthorne
|(1st) Visionista, 5-1
|(3rd) Lady Kalina, 3-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(3rd) Hardly Mischievous, 6-1
|(6th) The Kid Pataky, 3-1
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Master of None, 6-1
|(2nd) Seanow, 3-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Princess Wiggy, 3-1
|(3rd) Speak of the Devil, 9-2
|Thistledown
|(1st) Iconic, 5-1
|(2nd) Masons Forever, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Very Savvy, 3-1
|(4th) Nikolaou, 4-1
