Spot Plays July 6

July 5, 2023

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Don’t Eatthe Apple, 7-2
(7th) Ladro Di Fichi, 7-2
Delaware Park (2nd) Instigated, 3-1
(4th) Ritabook, 7-2
Hawthorne (1st) Visionista, 5-1
(3rd) Lady Kalina, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (3rd) Hardly Mischievous, 6-1
(6th) The Kid Pataky, 3-1
Laurel Park (1st) Master of None, 6-1
(2nd) Seanow, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Princess Wiggy, 3-1
(3rd) Speak of the Devil, 9-2
Thistledown (1st) Iconic, 5-1
(2nd) Masons Forever, 9-2
Woodbine (1st) Very Savvy, 3-1
(4th) Nikolaou, 4-1

