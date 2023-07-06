July 6, 2023

Spot Plays July 7

July 6, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (5th) Seize the City, 7-2
(7th) Fly Right, 7-2
Charles Town (2nd) Gary Doing Biz, 4-1
(3rd) Cowgirl Attitude, 3-1
Delaware Park (3rd) Heavy Timber, 7-2
(4th) Seeing Red, 4-1
Ellis Park (1st) Paid in Full, 4-1
(2nd) Dr. Perry, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (4th) Charleston Way, 3-1
(6th) Major King, 3-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (1st) Glorious Justice, 3-1
(3rd) Delightful Breeze, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Master Oogway, 3-1
(6th) Austin From Boston, 7-2
Monmouth Park (1st) Mrs Whistler, 3-1
(3rd) King of Dreams, 9-2
Penn National (2nd) Political, 7-2
(4th) Mitropanos, 3-1
Pleasanton (2nd) Vinos Angel, 3-1
(4th) Giant Kid, 8-1
Prairie Meadows (4th) Flat Out Stormin, 4-1
(8th) Kiss, 3-1
Woodbine (4th) Love the Game, 4-1
(6th) Malibu Secret, 7-2

