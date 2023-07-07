Spot Plays July 8

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Magic Cross, 6-1
|(6th) Loon Cry, 3-1
|Canterbury
|(3rd) Jewel Azul, 3-1
|(4th) Keba Lucky Day, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(5th) Fiber Strong, 9-2
|(6th) Baylis Street, 3-1
|Delaware Park
|(2nd) Satisfied, 3-1
|(3rd) Thtwasthenthisisnw, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(1st) Primer Dimer, 9-2
|(4th) Bolts Babe, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Resonancia, 3-1
|(6th) Unified Conquest, 8-1
|Horseshoe Indianapolis
|(5th) Star Wisher, 3-1
|(6th) Commando Joe, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(1st) Covert Kat, 9-2
|(4th) Rock Rose, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(2nd) Lucy L, 3-1
|(6th) Tiger’s Arrow, 9-2
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) What’s Good, 3-1
|(5th) Zingales King, 7-2
|Pleasanton
|(2nd) Asano’s Back, 3-1
|(5th) Twelve Volt, 4-1
|Prairie Meadows
|(5th) Olivia’s Hope, 8-1
|(8th) Call Me Fast, 9-2
|Woodbine
|(2nd) Rocket Riley, 8-1
|(4th) Cadfael, 3-1
