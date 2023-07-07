July 7, 2023

Spot Plays July 8

July 7, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Magic Cross, 6-1
(6th) Loon Cry, 3-1
Canterbury (3rd) Jewel Azul, 3-1
(4th) Keba Lucky Day, 6-1
Charles Town (5th) Fiber Strong, 9-2
(6th) Baylis Street, 3-1
Delaware Park (2nd) Satisfied, 3-1
(3rd) Thtwasthenthisisnw, 7-2
Ellis Park (1st) Primer Dimer, 9-2
(4th) Bolts Babe, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (5th) Resonancia, 3-1
(6th) Unified Conquest, 8-1
Horseshoe Indianapolis (5th) Star Wisher, 3-1
(6th) Commando Joe, 7-2
Laurel Park (1st) Covert Kat, 9-2
(4th) Rock Rose, 7-2
Los Alamitos (2nd) Lucy L, 3-1
(6th) Tiger’s Arrow, 9-2
Monmouth Park (1st) What’s Good, 3-1
(5th) Zingales King, 7-2
Pleasanton (2nd) Asano’s Back, 3-1
(5th) Twelve Volt, 4-1
Prairie Meadows (5th) Olivia’s Hope, 8-1
(8th) Call Me Fast, 9-2
Woodbine (2nd) Rocket Riley, 8-1
(4th) Cadfael, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2023 | Privacy Policy | Terms & Conditions | FAQs