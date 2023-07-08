July 8, 2023

Spot Plays July 9

July 8, 2023 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Belmont Park (1st) Nicky Jolene, 3-1
(6th) Most Wanted Man, 7-2
Canterbury (4th) Diplomatica, 3-1
(5th) American Refugee, 7-2
Ellis Park (3rd) Krickle, 6-1
(5th) Tall Boy, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Alex’s Strike, 3-1
(7th) Exotic Dancer, 5-1
Hawthorne (4th) High Brow, 7-2
(7th) Ghaaleb’s Dreams, 4-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Giantsbane, 9-2
(5th) Lady Ensign, 7-2
Los Alamitos (1st) Rip City, 3-1
(3rd) Cal, 5-1
Monmouth Park (1st) Outlaw Country, 5-1
(4th) Sugar Spin, 4-1
Mountaineer (2nd) Shes the North, 6-1
(3rd) Quick and Dirty, 5-1
Pleasanton (5th) Dazzle the Command, 4-1
(6th) Last Call London, 7-2
Woodbine (1st) Street Serenade, 4-1
(2nd) Pat’s Gamble, 3-1

