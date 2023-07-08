Spot Plays July 9

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Belmont Park
|(1st) Nicky Jolene, 3-1
|(6th) Most Wanted Man, 7-2
|Canterbury
|(4th) Diplomatica, 3-1
|(5th) American Refugee, 7-2
|Ellis Park
|(3rd) Krickle, 6-1
|(5th) Tall Boy, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Alex’s Strike, 3-1
|(7th) Exotic Dancer, 5-1
|Hawthorne
|(4th) High Brow, 7-2
|(7th) Ghaaleb’s Dreams, 4-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Giantsbane, 9-2
|(5th) Lady Ensign, 7-2
|Los Alamitos
|(1st) Rip City, 3-1
|(3rd) Cal, 5-1
|Monmouth Park
|(1st) Outlaw Country, 5-1
|(4th) Sugar Spin, 4-1
|Mountaineer
|(2nd) Shes the North, 6-1
|(3rd) Quick and Dirty, 5-1
|Pleasanton
|(5th) Dazzle the Command, 4-1
|(6th) Last Call London, 7-2
|Woodbine
|(1st) Street Serenade, 4-1
|(2nd) Pat’s Gamble, 3-1
