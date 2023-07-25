Top Brisnet Class Ratings July 17-23

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Nest
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/23
|123.1
|Geaux Rocket Ride
|MTH
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/22
|123.1
|Shotgun Hottie
|MTH
|1 1/16m (ft)
|7/22
|122.1
|Bright Future
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/21
|121.7
|Headland
|SAR
|6f (gd)
|7/21
|121.3
|Order and Law
|DMR
|1 1/2m (ft)
|7/23
|121.0
|Proxy
|MTH
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/22
|120.9
|Here Mi Song
|ELP
|6 1/2f (ft)
|7/22
|120.7
|Wicked Halo
|ELP
|6f (ft)
|7/23
|120.7
|Wet Paint
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/22
|120.5
|Scotland
|SAR
|1 1/8m (ft)
|7/21
|120.2
|Too Boss
|PRX
|1m 70y (ft)
|7/17
|120.2
|Pretti Xtreme
|SAR
|1m (ft)
|7/20
|120.1
|Sir Atticus
|DMR
|6 1/2f (ft)
|7/21
|120.0
|Stage Left
|DEL
|6f (wf)
|7/19
|119.9
