July 25, 2023

Top Brisnet Class Ratings July 17-23

July 25, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Nest SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 7/23 123.1
Geaux Rocket Ride MTH 1 1/8m (ft) 7/22 123.1
Shotgun Hottie MTH 1 1/16m (ft) 7/22 122.1
Bright Future SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 7/21 121.7
Headland SAR 6f (gd) 7/21 121.3
Order and Law DMR 1 1/2m (ft) 7/23 121.0
Proxy MTH 1 1/8m (ft) 7/22 120.9
Here Mi Song ELP 6 1/2f (ft) 7/22 120.7
Wicked Halo ELP 6f (ft) 7/23 120.7
Wet Paint SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 7/22 120.5
Scotland SAR 1 1/8m (ft) 7/21 120.2
Too Boss PRX 1m 70y (ft) 7/17 120.2
Pretti Xtreme SAR 1m (ft) 7/20 120.1
Sir Atticus DMR 6 1/2f (ft) 7/21 120.0
Stage Left DEL 6f (wf) 7/19 119.9

