July 25, 2023

Trainer/Jockey Stats July 25

July 25, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer/Jockey Combo   Starts   Wins   Win %
Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez 18 10 56%
Steven M. Asmussen/Florent Geroux 16 8 50%
Marvin Buffalo/Sven Balroop 16 8 50%
Tim Dixon/Curtis Kimes 16 8 50%
O. A. Martinez, Jr./Travis Wales 23 11 48%
Brad H. Cox/Marcelino Pedroza, Jr. 17 8 47%
Temple D. Rushton/Adrian B. Ramos 17 8 47%
Ollie L. Figgins, III/Fredy Peltroche 15 7 47%
Doug L. Anderson/Walter De La Cruz 26 12 46%
Isidro Tamayo/Evin A. Roman 31 14 45%
Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta 18 8 44%
Joe S. Offolter/Gerardo Mora 18 8 44%
Jesus Esquivel/Yarmarie L. Correa 25 11 44%
Gonzalo Anderson/Dane Nelson 16 7 44%
Nathaniel Quinonez/Eduardo Gallardo 16 7 44%
M. Brent Davidson/Curtis Kimes 23 10 43%
Perry Cavanaugh/Larren Delorme 40 17 43%
Erin C. McClellan/Tyler Conner 24 10 42%
Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr. 41 17 41%
Samuel Breaux/Vicente Del-Cid 17 7 41%
Louis C. Linder, Jr./Jaime A. Torres 17 7 41%
Mark Cloutier/Amadeo Perez 22 9 41%
Kim A. Puhl/Luis Antonio Gonzalez 30 12 40%
Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh 25 10 40%
Chad C. Brown/Samy Camacho 18 7 39%
Jeremiah C. Englehart/Andre Shivnarine Worrie 18 7 39%
Carson Frey/Dane Nelson 18 7 39%
David Wolochuk/Chelsey Keiser 18 7 39%

