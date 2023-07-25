Trainer/Jockey Stats July 25

|Trainer/Jockey Combo
|
|Starts
|
|Wins
|
|Win %
|Jamie Ness/Mychel J. Sanchez
|
| 18
|
| 10
|
| 56%
|Steven M. Asmussen/Florent Geroux
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|Marvin Buffalo/Sven Balroop
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|Tim Dixon/Curtis Kimes
|
| 16
|
| 8
|
| 50%
|O. A. Martinez, Jr./Travis Wales
|
| 23
|
| 11
|
| 48%
|Brad H. Cox/Marcelino Pedroza, Jr.
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Temple D. Rushton/Adrian B. Ramos
|
| 17
|
| 8
|
| 47%
|Ollie L. Figgins, III/Fredy Peltroche
|
| 15
|
| 7
|
| 47%
|Doug L. Anderson/Walter De La Cruz
|
| 26
|
| 12
|
| 46%
|Isidro Tamayo/Evin A. Roman
|
| 31
|
| 14
|
| 45%
|Scott Becker/Reynier Arrieta
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Joe S. Offolter/Gerardo Mora
|
| 18
|
| 8
|
| 44%
|Jesus Esquivel/Yarmarie L. Correa
|
| 25
|
| 11
|
| 44%
|Gonzalo Anderson/Dane Nelson
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|Nathaniel Quinonez/Eduardo Gallardo
|
| 16
|
| 7
|
| 44%
|M. Brent Davidson/Curtis Kimes
|
| 23
|
| 10
|
| 43%
|Perry Cavanaugh/Larren Delorme
|
| 40
|
| 17
|
| 43%
|Erin C. McClellan/Tyler Conner
|
| 24
|
| 10
|
| 42%
|Chad C. Brown/Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|
| 41
|
| 17
|
| 41%
|Samuel Breaux/Vicente Del-Cid
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Louis C. Linder, Jr./Jaime A. Torres
|
| 17
|
| 7
|
| 41%
|Mark Cloutier/Amadeo Perez
|
| 22
|
| 9
|
| 41%
|Kim A. Puhl/Luis Antonio Gonzalez
|
| 30
|
| 12
|
| 40%
|Brittany A. Vanden Berg/Christopher A. Emigh
|
| 25
|
| 10
|
| 40%
|Chad C. Brown/Samy Camacho
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Jeremiah C. Englehart/Andre Shivnarine Worrie
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|Carson Frey/Dane Nelson
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
|David Wolochuk/Chelsey Keiser
|
| 18
|
| 7
|
| 39%
