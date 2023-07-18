Trainer Stats July 18

|Trainer
|Starts
|Wins
|Win %
|Tristan Ashford
|16
|8
|50
|Marvin Buffalo
|19
|9
|47
|David Wolochuk
|22
|10
|45
|Larry Rivelli
|55
|23
|42
|Jonathan Thomas
|24
|10
|42
|Bobby S. Dibona
|27
|11
|41
|Kim A. Puhl
|40
|16
|40
|Ruben Sierra
|15
|6
|40
|Perry Cavanaugh
|51
|20
|39
|Mike Taphorn
|18
|7
|39
|Brittany A. Vanden Berg
|34
|13
|38
|O. J. Jauregui
|30
|11
|37
|Michael V. Pino
|22
|8
|36
|Richard M. Davis
|25
|9
|36
|Michael S. Ferraro
|39
|14
|36
|W. John Bourke
|28
|10
|36
|Jesus Esquivel
|34
|12
|35
|Wendell L. Matt
|17
|6
|35
|Bruno Tessore
|17
|6
|35
|Teri L. Beckner
|20
|7
|35
|Milton G. Pineda
|23
|8
|35
|Larry E. Smith
|63
|21
|33
|Gary Capuano
|33
|11
|33
|O. A. Martinez, Jr.
|33
|11
|33
|David Terre
|27
|9
|33
Leave a Reply