July 18, 2023

Trainer Stats July 18

July 18, 2023 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Trainer   Starts   Wins   Win %
Tristan Ashford 16 8 50
Marvin Buffalo 19 9 47
David Wolochuk 22 10 45
Larry Rivelli 55 23 42
Jonathan Thomas 24 10 42
Bobby S. Dibona 27 11 41
Kim A. Puhl 40 16 40
Ruben Sierra 15 6 40
Perry Cavanaugh 51 20 39
Mike Taphorn 18 7 39
Brittany A. Vanden Berg 34 13 38
O. J. Jauregui 30 11 37
Michael V. Pino 22 8 36
Richard M. Davis 25 9 36
Michael S. Ferraro 39 14 36
W. John Bourke 28 10 36
Jesus Esquivel 34 12 35
Wendell L. Matt 17 6 35
Bruno Tessore 17 6 35
Teri L. Beckner 20 7 35
Milton G. Pineda 23 8 35
Larry E. Smith 63 21 33
Gary Capuano 33 11 33
O. A. Martinez, Jr. 33 11 33
David Terre 27 9 33

